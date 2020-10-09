CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 8, 2020
_____
963 FPUS56 KLOX 091018
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
CAZ041-100000-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast in the evening
spreading inland. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the
beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the
upper 80s to mid 90s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.
$$
CAZ087-100000-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper
50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper
70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the
coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid
to upper 80s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.
$$
CAZ040-100000-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the
beaches to the 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the
mid to upper 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland.
$$
CAZ039-100000-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 70s except the mid to upper 60s cooler beaches.
Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph
in the afternoon from Refugio westward.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of
northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph from
Refugio westward, diminishing late.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 70s except the mid to upper 60s
cooler beaches. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local
gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon from Refugio westward.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of
northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph
from Refugio westward diminishing late.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 70s to around 80. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25
mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon from Refugio
westward.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except
the 70s cooler beaches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except the
70s cooler beaches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the
lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the
upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches.
$$
CAZ547-100000-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
$$
CAZ548-100000-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ046-100000-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except the upper 40s to
mid 50s colder valleys. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ044-045-100000-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s,
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ088-100000-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ054-100000-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog on
the coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the mid 70s to
around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high
elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, except mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle on coastal slopes late. Lows from the 50s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle on coastal slopes
in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s
to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high
elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder
valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
70s to around 80 at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-100000-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
in the afternoon. Local gusts to 45 mph around Lake Palmdale and
adjacent foothills.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening. Local gusts
to 45 mph around Lake Palmdale and adjacent foothills.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
in the afternoon. Local gusts to 45 mph around Lake Palmdale and
adjacent foothills.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph in the evening. Local gusts to 45 mph around Lake
Palmdale and adjacent foothills.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s
except around 60 in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s
except around 60 in the hills.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s
except around 60 in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ053-100000-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at
low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, except mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle
on coastal slopes after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks. West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle on coastal slopes in
the morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to
around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s
at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
70s to around 80 at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-100000-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at
low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to
around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest to north
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, diminishing late.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 15
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows
from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to
lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest to north
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, diminishing late.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at
high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations
to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low
elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low
elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ051-100000-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to around
70 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ035-100000-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to
lower 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.
$$
CAZ036-100000-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early, then sunny. Highs in the 80s to
around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ034-100000-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s
and 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s
and 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s and 70s
inland. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog, otherwise partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to
lower 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower
to mid 60s in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the
lower to mid 60s in the hills.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower
to mid 60s in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the 80s inland.
$$
CAZ037-100000-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the 70s to near 80.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid
50s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ038-100000-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid
50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ549-100000-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the evening then
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s
interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast
to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the
coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the lower 80s interior.
$$
CAZ550-100000-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s
interior.
.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the evening then cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s
to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to
mid 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s to lower
90s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the mid 80s to lower 90s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast
to the mid 80s to lower 90s interior.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather