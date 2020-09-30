CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 29, 2020
_____
127 FPUS56 KLOX 301012
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
312 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020
CAZ041-010100-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
312 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at the
beaches to 94 to 104 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches
to 92 to 102 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at the
beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 60s. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to
the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the
beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low
clouds and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid
60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to
upper 80s inland.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s
inland.
$$
CAZ087-010100-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
312 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s near the coast to 92 to
102 interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except the mid to
upper 70s across the interior.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s near the coast
to 92 to 100 interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s near the
coast to the lower to mid 90s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.
Highs from around 80 near the coast to around 90 interior.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to
the mid 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low
clouds and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid
60s. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower
to mid 80s interior.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
$$
CAZ040-010100-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
312 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at the
beaches to 90 to 100 inland.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at the
beaches to 90 to 100 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to
the mid to upper 80s inland.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and
fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at
the beaches to around 80 inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
$$
CAZ039-010100-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
312 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103 except around 80 cooler beaches.
Local north winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s except the mid
70s to around 80 in the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105 except the upper 70s to mid
80s cooler beaches. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except
the mid to upper 70s in the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the mid
70s to around 80 cooler beaches. Northeast winds around 15 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s except the mid to upper 60s in the hills. Highs in the 80s
except the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around
70 cooler beaches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and
fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80
except around 70 cooler beaches. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ548-010100-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
312 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ547-010100-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
312 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 108. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except the mid to
upper 70s in the hills. North winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107. North to northeast winds 15
to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s except the
lower to mid 70s in the hills. North winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103. Northeast winds around 15 mph
in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
50s and 60s. Highs 90 to 100.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ046-010100-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
312 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 107. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around
60 colder valleys. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 106 except the lower to mid 90s
coastal slopes and higher peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80 except the
mid 50s to around 60 colder valleys. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 100. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the
morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s
to mid 70s except the lower to mid 50s colder valleys. Highs in
the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy night through morning low
clouds and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s
and 80s. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
$$
CAZ044-045-010100-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
312 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 105. North winds around 15 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except around 80
in the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 105. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s except the
mid 70s to around 80 in the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the
morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to mid 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills. Highs in
the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy night through morning low
clouds and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to
around 90 except the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast. Lows
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to
around 80 nearest the coast.
$$
CAZ088-010100-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
312 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the
morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
60. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around
90.
$$
CAZ059-010100-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
312 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except around
70 in the hills. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except
the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills. North winds 10 to 20 mph
with Gusts to 30 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills. Highs
in the upper 80s and 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ054-010100-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
312 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 80s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 80s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s and 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 80s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid
60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at
low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the
mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to
around 80 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-010100-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
312 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s
at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 101 at low elevations to the
80s to around 90 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s
to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at
low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the morning and night,
otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at
low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the 40s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-010100-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
312 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 101 at low elevations to around
90 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 101 at low elevations to
around 90 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 70s to lower 80s at
low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 103 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20
mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to
mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder
valleys and peaks. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s
to around 90 at low elevations to around 80 at high elevations.
Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in
colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to around 80 at high
elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-010100-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
312 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny after areas of early morning low clouds and dense
fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less early in the morning.
Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to 93 to 103
inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the
upper 60s to mid 70s in the hills. North winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to 94 to 104
inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except
around 70 in the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to 92 to 102 inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the
lower to mid 60s in the hills. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70
at the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s
at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Lows in the 50s
to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
$$
CAZ036-010100-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
312 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Northwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s except the lower
to mid 70s in the hills. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except
the lower to mid 70s in the hills. Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105. Northwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to
around 90. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ037-010100-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
312 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103. North winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the upper
60s to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. North winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 105. North winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except
the lower to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. North winds around 15
mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 103. North winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60
except the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to
around 90. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid 60s in the
Carrizo Plain.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ051-010100-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
312 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 102 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 103 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 102 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20
mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the mid to upper
80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s
to lower 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high
elevations. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations
to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid
80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-010100-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
312 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 102. Northeast winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. North winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102. North winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to mid 60s. Highs 88 to 100.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the morning and night,
otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in
the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ549-010100-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
312 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and dense fog in the
morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s except the lower to mid 70s
across the interior.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to around 80 interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast
to the mid 80s to lower 90s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to
mid 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low
clouds and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
$$
CAZ550-010100-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
312 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the mid 80s to mid 90s interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except the
lower to mid 70s across the interior.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the upper 80s to mid 90s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except
the lower to mid 70s across the interior.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s near the
coast to the lower to mid 90s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to mid 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 across the interior.
Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s
to around 90 interior.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near
the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low
clouds and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to
mid 80s interior.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper 70s to
mid 80s interior.
$$
ASR
_____
