CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

683 FPUS56 KLOX 301038

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

338 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

CAZ041-302345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

338 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to near 90

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog near the

coast after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Lows in the 60s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog near the

coast in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog near

the coast after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Lows in the 60s to around 70. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog near the

coast in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the

mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to

mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ087-302345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

338 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid

to upper 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to

mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ040-302345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

338 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the 80s to

around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the 80s

to around 90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower

80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-302345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

338 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the 80s to around 90 except lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph from Goleta westward late

int the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except upper

60s and 70s in the hills. Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to

25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph, diminishing late.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s except the 70s

cooler beaches. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph developing

in the afternoon from Goleta westward.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

70 to around 80 in the hills. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25

mph with local gusts to 35 mph, diminishing late.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the

70s cooler beaches. Local northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower

to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except around

70 cooler beaches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 60s to around

70 cooler beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the

mid to upper 60s cooler beaches.

$$

CAZ548-302345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

338 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 104. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s, except around

80 in the foothills. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 106. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s, except

around 80 in the foothills. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 105. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-302345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

338 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except around 80

in the foothills. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except

around 80 in the foothills. South winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ046-302345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

338 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning, mainly on

coastal slopes, otherwise sunny. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs 94 to 104 except the

lower to mid 80s coastal slopes. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80 except the lower

to mid 60s colder valleys. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106 except the mid 80s to around

90 coastal slopes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80 except the

lower to mid 60s colder valleys. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104 except the mid 80s to around

90 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the lower

to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower 70s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ044-045-302345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

338 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs 94 to 104 except around 90 western portions.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s except the

70s in the hills. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s except the

70s in the hills. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 105. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 western portions.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ088-302345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

338 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except around

80 in the foothills. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. South winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except

around 80 in the foothills. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to near 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ059-302345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

338 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except around 80

in the foothills. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 108. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except

around 80 in the foothills. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

$$

CAZ054-302345-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

338 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations to the mid

80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 105 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the morning, Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 70s at low elevations to the

60s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph late.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 105 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the morning. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-302345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

338 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 104 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 105 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the morning. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph late.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 104 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-302345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

338 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 104 at low elevations to the mid

80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph late.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 105 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 70s at low elevations to the

60s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing late.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 105 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ035-302345-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

338 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows

in the 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.

$$

CAZ034-302345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

338 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

lower 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-302345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

338 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ037-302345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

338 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the mid 60s

to mid 70s on the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

mid 60s to mid 70s on the Carrizo Plain. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except

the upper 60s on the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except

the upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ051-302345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

338 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 105 at low elevations to the mid

80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 107 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 106 at low elevations to 94

to 100 at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 103 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-302345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

338 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ549-550-302345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

338 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the 60s near the coast to the 70s to lower 80s

interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s near the

coast to the mid 70s to mid 80s interior. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s near the

coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s near the

coast to the mid 70s to mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior.

$$

