CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 13, 2020
_____
784 FPUS56 KLOX 141008
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
308 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
CAZ041-150100-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
308 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low
clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and
fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Lows in the lower to mid
60s.
$$
CAZ087-150100-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
308 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows
around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast
to the upper 70s interior. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and
fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the
coast to around 80 interior. Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
CAZ040-150100-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
308 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and
fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the upper 70s inland. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and
fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the lower 80s inland. Lows around 60.
$$
CAZ039-150100-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
308 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and
fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Lows in the
mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ548-150100-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
308 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and
fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ547-150100-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
308 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs
in the 80s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs
in the 80s to around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s
to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ046-150100-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
308 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and
fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the
mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Lows in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ044-045-150100-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
308 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ088-150100-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
308 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25
mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25
mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South winds 10
to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ059-150100-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
308 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s to
around 70. Highs 91 to 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Highs 91 to 101.
$$
CAZ054-150100-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
308 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. South
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. South
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs from the mid 80s to mid
90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high
elevations. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to
around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
$$
CAZ053-150100-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
308 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower
60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder
valleys and peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s
to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to
mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder
valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-150100-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
308 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations
to the 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to
mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder
valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper
60s at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s
to around 80 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-150100-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
308 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s
inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.
$$
CAZ036-150100-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
308 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and
fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds and
fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs
in the 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to around 60. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ037-150100-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
308 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the
Salinas Valley. Highs in the 70s to mid 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for low clouds and fog in the Salinas
Valley after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except
around 60 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the
Salinas Valley. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid 60s in the
Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid
60s. Highs 82 to 100.
$$
CAZ051-150100-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
308 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations
to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-150100-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
308 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
$$
CAZ549-150100-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
308 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s
to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and
fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and
fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to
the lower 70s interior. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
$$
CAZ550-150100-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
308 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s
interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and
fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and
fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior. Lows around 60.
$$
