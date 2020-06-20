CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 19, 2020
_____
839 FPUS56 KLOX 201002
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
302 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020
CAZ041-202345-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
302 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s
inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s
inland.
$$
CAZ087-202345-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
302 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ040-202345-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
302 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to
around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s
to around 80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to
around 80 inland.
$$
CAZ039-202345-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
302 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler
beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid to upper 60s
cooler beaches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid to upper
60s cooler beaches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid to upper 60s
cooler beaches.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid to upper 60s cooler
beaches.
$$
CAZ548-202345-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
302 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
around 80.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
$$
CAZ547-202345-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
302 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ046-202345-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
302 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to around 80 except the upper 60s coastal slopes.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ044-045-202345-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
302 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15
mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
in the morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ088-202345-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
302 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
South winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
CAZ059-202345-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
302 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.
$$
CAZ054-202345-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
302 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations
to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in
the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-202345-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
302 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing late.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys
and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid
80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s
to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-202345-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
302 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing late.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s
at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-202345-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
302 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the
mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the
mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around
80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland.
$$
CAZ036-202345-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
302 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
in the morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ037-202345-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
302 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the 60s on the
Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except
the 60s on the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except
mid to upper 60s on the Carrizo Plain.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 90 to
100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s except the mid to upper 60s on the
Carrizo Plain.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ051-202345-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
302 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations
to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower
80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows
from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in
colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-202345-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
302 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Northwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ549-202345-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
302 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to the upper 60s
interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ550-202345-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
302 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to
mid 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to
mid 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the
lower to mid 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to
mid 70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather