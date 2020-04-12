CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 11, 2020

366 FPUS56 KLOX 121039

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

339 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

CAZ041-122330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

339 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

CAZ040-122330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

339 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ039-122330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

339 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows

around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ087-122330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

339 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

CAZ044-122330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

339 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around

50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Local

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ045-122330-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

339 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around

50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ547-122330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

339 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Local north to northeast winds 15 to 25

mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ548-122330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

339 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ088-122330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

339 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around

50. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Local

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ046-122330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

339 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around

50. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ059-122330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

339 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70 except the

mid to upper 50s in the hills. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Local northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ054-122330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

339 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Local dense

fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows from

the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs from

the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s

at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at

high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid

30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid

40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ053-122330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

339 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Local dense

fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to

mid 50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows from

the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 at

high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the

mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid

40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ052-122330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

339 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows

from around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to around 40

in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

CAZ034-122330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

339 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the lower to mid 60s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ035-122330-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

339 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s

inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 60s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s

inland.

CAZ036-122330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

339 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ037-122330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

339 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid 50s

to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

CAZ051-122330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

339 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ038-122330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

339 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ550-122330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

339 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near the coast to the mid 60s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ549-122330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

339 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

