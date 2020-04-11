CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 10, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

322 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

322 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

322 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Patchy

drizzle late. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

322 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy fog

and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s.

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

322 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the

60s. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph early. Local northwest winds

15 to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog with

local drizzle late. Lows in the lower 50s. Local north winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph, diminishing after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

322 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog

with drizzle. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

322 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog

with drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

322 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog

with drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

322 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog

with drizzle. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning

then mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

322 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph this morning.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog

with drizzle. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

322 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 15 to 25

mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

322 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Local dense fog early with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for areas of low clouds, fog anf

drizzle on the coastal slopes after midnight. Lows from the mid

to upper 40s at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph this evening, then

southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds, fog and drizzle on coastal slopes

in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level 7000 feet late. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the morning. Snow level 7000 feet in the morning. Highs from the

mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50

at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

322 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the upper 50s to

mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for areas of low clouds, fog

and drizzle on lower coastal and northern slopes after midnight.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid

30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening, then areas of southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy, except for areas of low clouds, fog and

drizzle on lower coastal and northern slopes in the morning.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 50s at high elevations. Local west winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20

mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

322 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog this morning with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the lower to mid

60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for areas of low clouds, fog with

drizzle on lower slopes after midnight. Lows from around 50 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for areas of low clouds, fog and

drizzle on lower slopes in the morning. Highs from the lower to

mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s

at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to around 60 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations.

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

322 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

the beaches to around 70 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

322 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense this morning with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

322 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning, otherwise

partly cloudy. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

322 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper

50s and 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

322 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Areas of

fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

322 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

322 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

