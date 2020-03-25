CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 24, 2020
_____
645 FPUS56 KLOX 251049
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
349 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
CAZ041-252330-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
349 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
the beaches to the upper 70s inland.
$$
CAZ040-252330-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
349 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ039-252330-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
349 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ087-252330-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
349 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Areas of west winds
20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
50s to around 60. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50. Areas of northwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ044-252330-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
349 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ045-252330-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
349 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ547-252330-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
349 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ548-252330-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
349 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
around 80.
$$
CAZ046-252330-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
349 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
to 40 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ088-252330-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
349 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
$$
CAZ059-252330-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
349 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Little
or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.
Storm total snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows
in the upper 20s and 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ054-252330-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
349 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 PM PDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow
level 4000 to 4500 feet increasing to 5000 feet. Highs from the
mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s
at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40
mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers
after midnight. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet decreasing to
3500 feet. Snow accumulation around 1-2 inches. Lows from the 30s
to around 40 at low elevations to 16 to 23 in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet increasing to 3500 feet. Snow
accumulation 1-2 inches. Storm total snow accumulation around 4
inches. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to
the lower to mid 30s at high elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at
low elevations to 14 to 21 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the mid
20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to
around 50 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to
the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high
elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations
to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-252330-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
349 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 PM PDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet increasing to 5000 feet. Highs from
the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid
40s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet. Snow
accumulation around 1-2 inches. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at
low elevations to 11 to 18 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet increasing to 3500 feet. Snow
accumulation around 1-2 inches. Storm total snow accumulation
around 4 inches. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet in the evening. Lows from the 30s to
around 40 at low elevations to 10 to 17 in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the 20s
in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the 40s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the
mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high
elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at
low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-252330-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
349 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs
from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s
to mid 40s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers
after midnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet decreasing to
3000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows from the 30s to
around 40 at low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet. Snow
accumulation around 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation around
2 inches. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations
to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Light snow accumulations possible.
Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the mid
20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the
mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at
high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-252330-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
349 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
from around 50 at the beaches to around 60 inland. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs from around 50 at the beaches to the upper
50s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
upper 40s to mid 50s at the beaches to the upper 50s to mid 60s
inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s
except the upper 40s in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to around 70 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
$$
CAZ035-252330-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
349 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s
inland.
$$
CAZ036-252330-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
349 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.
West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the 70s.
$$
CAZ037-252330-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
349 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Little
or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to
2500 feet increasing to 3000 feet. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ051-252330-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
349 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3000 to
3500 feet decreasing to 3000 feet. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to
2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet. Snow accumulation around
1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows in the 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 40s and 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ038-252330-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
349 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Little
or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet increasing to
3500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around
40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ550-252330-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
349 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds
20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows
in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ549-252330-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
349 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CK
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather