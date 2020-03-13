CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2020

_____

119 FPUS56 KLOX 131031

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

CAZ041-132330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then scattered showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CAZ040-132330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then isolated showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ547-132330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then scattered showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ548-132330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then scattered showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ046-132330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then scattered showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ044-045-132330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then scattered showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ088-132330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then scattered showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ053-132330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then isolated rain showers in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 6500 to

7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations

to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet increasing to 6500 feet late. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows from the mid 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Storm total snow

accumulation around 4 inches. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow developing. Lows from the mid 30s

to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to 19 to 26 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to 18 to 25 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-132330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then scattered showers and

widespread snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around 3 inches. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet increasing to

7500 feet. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations

to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 6500 to 7000 feet decreasing to 6500 feet. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet increasing to 6500 feet. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Storm

total snow accumulation around 5 inches. Highs from the 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to

mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to around

30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-132330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then scattered showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ039-132330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ034-132330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around

60. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s

to around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s except the upper 40s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ035-132330-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. South winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ036-132330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ052-132330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at

high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet in the morning. No snow

accumulation. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s

to around 50 at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs

from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around

50 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid

30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain and snow. Highs from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-051-132330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, and Black Mountain

331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around

60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ038-132330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s.

$$

CAZ087-132330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then isolated showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ550-132330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around

60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ549-132330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CK

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather