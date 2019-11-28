CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

317 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

CAZ041-290130-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

317 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

CAZ087-290130-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

317 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Areas of

southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs mid 50s to around 60. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ040-290130-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

317 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20

percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ039-290130-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

317 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Southeast morning winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. A

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. East winds around 15

mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s.

CAZ548-290130-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

317 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 50

percent chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ547-290130-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

317 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 40s and 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. East winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

CAZ088-290130-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

317 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 40s to around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Highs around 60.

CAZ045-290130-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

317 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

CAZ044-290130-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

317 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s and 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40

except around 30 in the Ojai Valley.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. East winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20

percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except

around 40 in the Ojai Valley. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

CAZ046-290130-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

317 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 40s and 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. East winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except around 40 colder valleys.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

CAZ054-290130-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

317 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain or snow showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Snow level 3500

to 4000 feet. Highs from the 40s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 30s at high elevations. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000

feet decreasing to 3000 feet. Snow accumulation around 3 inches.

Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the 20s to

around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Southeast winds 10 to 20

mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

chance of rain or snow showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet

increasing to 3500 feet. Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the 30s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet in the

evening. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the

20s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs from

the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from

the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Lows from the mid

40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

CAZ053-290130-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

317 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain or snow showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Snow level 3500

to 4000 feet. Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations

to the mid 20s to lower 30s at high elevations. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet. Lows from the

upper 20s and 30s at low elevations to 8 to 15 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs from the 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 20s and 30s at

low elevations to 7 to 14 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs from the mid

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s at high

elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then

rain or snow likely after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to 19 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow.

Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid

20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from

the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30

in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 30s at high

elevations.

CAZ059-290130-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

317 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain or snow showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level 3000

to 3500 feet with snow possible on the valley floor. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level 2500 to 3000. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs in

the upper 30s and 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

CAZ052-290130-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

317 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow

accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs

from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s

to mid 40s at high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet.

Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s

to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

chance of rain or snow showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet

increasing to 3500 feet. Little or no new snow accumulation.

Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs from the upper

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high

elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows from the mid 40s

to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s

at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s

at high elevations.

CAZ034-290130-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

317 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s at the

beaches to the mid 50s inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 30s except

the mid 40s in the hills. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s at the

beaches to the upper 50s inland. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs from the lower 50s at the beaches to the

lower 60s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs from the mid

50s at the beaches to the mid 60s inland.

CAZ035-290130-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

317 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 40s and 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs from around 60 at

the beaches to around 70 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50.

CAZ036-290130-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

317 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

CAZ051-290130-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

317 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet in the morning. Highs in the 40s to around 50.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Little or

no new snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet increasing to 3500 feet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper

30s and 40s.

CAZ037-290130-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

317 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow

possible in the foothills. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain showers, thunderstorms and snow showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Snow

possible in the foothills. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s.

CAZ038-290130-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

317 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level

3000 feet locally down to 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 4

inches with the highest amounts in the foothills. Highs in the

upper 30s and 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 3000 feet locally down to

2500 feet. New snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to

around 60.

CAZ550-290130-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

317 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ549-290130-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

317 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 20

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40

percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 60s.

