CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019

365 FPUS56 KLOX 211028

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

CAZ041-212330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 90s inland. Areas of north to northeast winds 15

to 25 mph below passes and canyons from Malibu to the Hollywood

Hills this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of north to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph below passes and canyons from Malibu

to the Hollywood Hills after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the

lower to mid 90s inland. Areas of north to northeast winds 15

to 25 mph below passes and canyons from Malibu to the Hollywood

Hills in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. North winds around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches

to around 90 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 90s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ087-212330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except the lower

to mid 70s across the interior.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ040-212330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland. Northeast winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland. North winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches

to around 90 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches

to the lower 90s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ039-212330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to

upper 70s cooler beaches. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph below passes and canyons through mid

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Local north

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid

70s to around 80 cooler beaches. Local north winds 15 to 20 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-212330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph

in the foothills.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Local northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ547-212330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Areas of north to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Local north

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ046-212330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Areas of north

to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s except the lower to mid 50s

colder valleys. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ044-045-212330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid 60s in

the hills. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ088-212330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ059-212330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph from mid morning through mid afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the mid to

upper 50s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph from mid morning through mid afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid 50s in

the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ054-212330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-212330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the morning,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the 30s

in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-212330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations. Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 50 mph through mid morning. Isolated gusts to 60

mph near Montecito Hills early.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Local north

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Local north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-212330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s

to lower 90s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the mid

80s to mid 90s inland. Local northeast winds around 15 mph

in the morning. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-212330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the mid

50s to around 60 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ037-212330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except

the upper 50s on the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ051-212330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations. East winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. North winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. East

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ038-212330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ549-212330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to

the upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the

mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ550-212330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid to

upper 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid

to upper 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to

the lower 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near

the coast to the mid 70s interior.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

