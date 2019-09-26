CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2019

_____

199 FPUS56 KLOX 261009

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

CAZ041-270030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. South winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the evening. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from around 70 at

the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ087-270030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near

the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ040-270030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. East winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ039-270030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower 60s in the hills. South

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the 70s except 60s cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ548-270030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

around 80. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ547-270030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then cloudy with a 20

percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s to around 70. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the evening. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

$$

CAZ088-270030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain or

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then clearing after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid to upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ045-270030-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain or

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A 20

percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

around 80. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ044-270030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. South winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain or

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy night

through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ046-270030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the evening. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ054-270030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers in the morning in the eastern portion.

Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid

60s to lower 70s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the lower to

mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50

at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs from the mid 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations

to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to

mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-270030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s

at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around

30 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs from the mid 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to

the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-270030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s except the mid

50s to around 60 in the hills. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s and 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ052-270030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

80s to around 90 at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at

high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to

mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s and 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s

at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 at high

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s

to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper

60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-270030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the 40s to around 50 except the lower to mid 50s in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from around

60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to

the upper 60s to mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the mid to upper

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ035-270030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs from around 70

at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. South winds 15

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid

50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the mid to upper

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-270030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 nearest the

coast. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

$$

CAZ051-270030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at

high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower

60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations to

the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around

50. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the

upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-270030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s and 40s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ038-270030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around

50. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ550-270030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior. Northwest winds 20

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 60s

to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the mid 60s to

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

$$

CAZ549-270030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper

50s and 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the mid 60s

near the coast to the mid 70s interior. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to

the upper 70s interior.

$$

ASR

