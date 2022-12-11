CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 10, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1146 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

CAZ519-111200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1146 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Snow showers, rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust. Precipitation may

be heavy at times. Snow accumulation generally 4 to 8 inches.

Snow level 6300 feet. Lows 17 to 27. South winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation generally 3 to

6 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 37 inches. Highs 24 to

34. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph decreasing

to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Near steady temperature around 15. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 17 to 27. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 15. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 32 to 37. Lows

18 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 26.

Highs 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of snow showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 36.

CAZ521-111200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1146 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Snow showers and rain showers late in

the evening, then snow showers, rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 6300 feet. Lows

23 to 33. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 28 to 38. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Near steady temperature

around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 21 to 31. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 20. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 33. Lows

around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to

28. Highs 32 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 35. Chance of snow 30 percent.

CAZ520-111200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1146 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Rain showers late in the evening, then

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy blowing dust through the night. Snow accumulation

generally 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 40. South winds 20 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in

the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs 45 to

48. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 24 to 27. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 42. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 24. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 48. Lows

around 28.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 31.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 34.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 49. Lows

around 34.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 48. Chance of snow 30 percent.

CAZ522-111200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1146 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Chance of rain showers late in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. Patchy blowing dust

through the night. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches.

Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...around 58 at Furnace Creek.

South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs 40 to 43 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. A trace to no accumulation.

Lows 23 to 26 in the mountains...around 43 at Furnace Creek.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 36 in the mountains...around

61 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 25 in the mountains...

around 41 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 39 in the

mountains...around 61 at Furnace Creek. Lows 26 to 29 in the

mountains...39 to 42 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 29 in

the mountains...around 40 at Furnace Creek. Highs 39 to 42 in the

mountains...60 to 63 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 32 in the

mountains...around 44 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 42 in the

mountains...around 62 at Furnace Creek. Lows 30 to 33 in the

mountains...around 44 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-111200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1146 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A 50 percent chance of

rain showers after midnight. Patchy blowing dust after midnight.

Lows 42 to 45. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 51 to 54. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 35. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 48. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 32. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 51. Lows

around 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38.

Highs 51 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37. Highs

around 53.

CAZ524-111200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1146 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

39 to 42. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 54.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. A trace to no accumulation.

Lows 31 to 34. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 47. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 32. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 52. Lows

around 34.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

Highs 52 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 38. Highs

around 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38. Highs

around 54.

CAZ525-526-111200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1146 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley...

around 55 near Joshua Tree. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in Twentynine Palms...

31 to 34 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 54 in Twentynine Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca

Valley...around 48 near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36 in Twentynine Palms

and around Yucca Valley...around 32 near Joshua Tree. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 56 in

Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 36 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca

Valley...around 32 near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57 in

Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 36 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 41 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 37 near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 58 in Twentynine Palms...around 54 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42 in

Twentynine Palms...around 38 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...around 54 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

