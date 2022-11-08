CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 _____ 105 FPUS55 KVEF 081957 ZFPVEF Zone Forecast Product for Nevada National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 1156 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographical areas and may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/lasvegas and either (1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ519-090000- Eastern Sierra Slopes- Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal 1156 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .REST OF TODAY...Windy. Snow showers, rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Blowing snow and patchy blowing dust late in the morning. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation generally 4 to 8 inches. Highs 27 to 37. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Areas of blowing snow after midnight. Colder. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation generally 3 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 34 inches. Near steady temperature around 20. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Highs 22 to 32. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 18. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 26 to 36. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 43. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 45. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 34. Highs 44 to 49. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 47. $$ CAZ521-090000- White Mountains of Inyo County- Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine 1156 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .REST OF TODAY...Windy. Snow showers, rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning, then snow showers, rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through the day. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 6100 feet. Highs 30 to 40. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 16 to 26. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 27 to 37. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 38. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 26. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 41. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 44. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 31. Highs 43 to 48. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 33. Highs around 46. $$ CAZ520-090000- Owens Valley- Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha 1156 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .REST OF TODAY...Windy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning, then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Highs 49 to 52. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 30 to 33. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 36. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 38. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs around 60. $$ CAZ522-090000- Death Valley National Park- Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Shoshone 1156 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .REST OF TODAY...Windy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust. Snow accumulation generally 3 to 6 inches. Highs 43 to 46 in the mountains...around 75 at Furnace Creek. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers, slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains...around 55 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 44 in the mountains...around 69 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30 in the mountains...around 49 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 45 in the mountains...around 71 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 32 in the mountains...around 47 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 49 in the mountains...around 71 at Furnace Creek. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35 in the mountains... around 48 at Furnace Creek. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 51 in the mountains... around 71 at Furnace Creek. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 36 in the mountains...around 48 at Furnace Creek. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 54 in the mountains...around 74 at Furnace Creek. $$ CAZ523-090000- Western Mojave Desert- Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin 1156 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .REST OF TODAY...Windy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs 59 to 62. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. West winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 65. Lows around 41. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44. Highs around 64. $$ CAZ524-090000- Eastern Mojave Desert- Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns 1156 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Chance of rain showers late in the morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs 62 to 65. South winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Lows 43 to 46. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 41. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 61. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 66. Lows 41 to 44. $$ CAZ525-090000- Morongo Basin- Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, and Twentynine Palms 1156 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .REST OF TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Patchy blowing dust. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley...around 62 near Joshua Tree. South winds 25 to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...43 to 46 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley...around 59 near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 42. .VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 59 near Joshua Tree. Lows around 42. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows 43 to 46. $$ CAZ526-090000- Cadiz Basin- Including Vidal Junction 1156 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 72. South winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 51 to 54. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 46. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 67. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows 45 to 48. $$