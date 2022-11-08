CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1156 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1156 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Snow showers, rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Blowing snow and patchy blowing dust

late in the morning. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation generally 4 to 8 inches.

Highs 27 to 37. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy blowing

snow in the evening. Areas of blowing snow after midnight.

Colder. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow

accumulation generally 3 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation up

to 34 inches. Near steady temperature around 20. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Highs

22 to 32. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around

18. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 26 to 36. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 34. Highs

44 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 47.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1156 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Snow showers, rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning, then snow

showers, rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through the day. Snow accumulation

generally 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 6100 feet. Highs 30 to 40.

South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 16 to 26. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 27 to 37.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 38. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 26.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 31. Highs

43 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 33. Highs

around 46.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1156 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning, then rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust

through the day. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Highs

49 to 52. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy with slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows 30 to 33. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs around 50.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 38. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 60.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1156 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust. Snow accumulation generally

3 to 6 inches. Highs 43 to 46 in the mountains...around 75 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers, slight

chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains...around 55 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 44 in the mountains...around

69 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30 in the

mountains...around 49 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 45 in the mountains...around 71 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around

32 in the mountains...around 47 at Furnace Creek. Highs around

49 in the mountains...around 71 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35 in the mountains...

around 48 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 51 in the mountains...

around 71 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 36 in the

mountains...around 48 at Furnace Creek. Highs 51 to 54 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 54 in the

mountains...around 74 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1156 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning, then chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust through the day. Highs 59 to 62. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

42 to 45. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 65. Lows

around 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44. Highs

around 64.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1156 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Chance of rain showers late

in the morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs 62 to 65. South winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Snow accumulation generally 1 to

3 inches. Lows 43 to 46. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 41.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 66. Lows

41 to 44.

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

1156 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Patchy blowing dust. Highs around 70 in Twentynine

Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley...around 62 near Joshua

Tree. South winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 50 in Twentynine

Palms...43 to 46 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to

35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...55 to

58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...55 to

58 around Yucca Valley...around 59 near Joshua Tree. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 42.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

63 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 59 near

Joshua Tree. Lows around 42.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 69 in

Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 43 to 46.

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

1156 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 69 to

72. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 51 to

54. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 46.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

45 to 48.

