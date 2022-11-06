CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

CAZ519-070000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs 42 to 52. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of

rain in the evening, then snow likely and chance of rain after

midnight. Blowing snow after midnight. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times after midnight. Snow accumulation generally

1 to 3 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Blowing snow and patchy blowing

dust. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Snow

accumulation generally 3 to 6 inches. Snow level 6900 feet. Highs

32 to 42. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around

60 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow and rain likely in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Blowing snow through the night. Colder. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Accumulations are possible. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow with rain likely in the morning, then snow

and rain in the afternoon. Blowing snow in the morning. Areas of

blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Significant

accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. South winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Patchy blowing snow in the evening.

Areas of blowing snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times.

Accumulations are possible. Lows around 28. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Partly sunny

with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 36.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 24.

Highs 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

Lows 29 to 34.

CAZ521-070000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely and chance of rain. A

trace to no accumulation. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 40 to 50.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Colder. Accumulations are possible.

Lows 25 to 35. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow

and rain in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through the day.

Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Accumulations are

possible. Snow level 6300 feet in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 40.

South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Accumulations are possible. Lows around 27. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

24 to 29. Highs around 39.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 43.

Lows 27 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 46.

CAZ520-070000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 68. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Lows 42 to 45. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust through the day. A

trace to no accumulation. Highs around 60. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow likely

after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 50.

South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow in the evening, then snow

and rain likely after midnight. Accumulations are possible. Lows

around 35. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

33 to 36. Highs 50 to 53.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59.

CAZ522-070000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59 in the mountains...around 80 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Patchy blowing dust

after midnight. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...around 62 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...

around 81 at Furnace Creek. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 36 to

39 in the mountains...around 63 at Furnace Creek. South winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs

43 to 46 in the mountains...around 73 at Furnace Creek. South

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Accumulations are possible. Lows

around 35 in the mountains...around 55 at Furnace Creek. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around

46 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around

34 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs 46 to

49 in the mountains...around 71 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35 in the mountains...

around 49 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 52 in the mountains...around

72 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-070000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 70 to 73. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 49 to 52.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day.

Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 66. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with chance of rain showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 58. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.

Highs 60 to 63.

CAZ524-070000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 63. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows around 49. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with chance of rain showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 61. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

Highs 61 to 64.

CAZ525-526-070000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 70 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms...64 to

67 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 52 to 55 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca

Valley...around 61 near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 53 in

Twentynine Palms...around 43 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 65 in

Twentynine Palms...around 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 45 in

Twentynine Palms...around 39 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 66 in Twentynine Palms...around 58 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around

46 in Twentynine Palms...around 42 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

