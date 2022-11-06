CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022 _____ 685 FPUS55 KVEF 061101 ZFPVEF Zone Forecast Product for Nevada National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 300 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographical areas and may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/lasvegas and either (1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ519-070000- Eastern Sierra Slopes- Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal 300 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs 42 to 52. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the evening, then snow likely and chance of rain after midnight. Blowing snow after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times after midnight. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Blowing snow and patchy blowing dust. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Snow accumulation generally 3 to 6 inches. Snow level 6900 feet. Highs 32 to 42. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Blowing snow through the night. Colder. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Windy. Snow with rain likely in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon. Blowing snow in the morning. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Significant accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Areas of blowing snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Accumulations are possible. Lows around 28. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 36. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 24. Highs 36 to 41. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. Lows 29 to 34. $$ CAZ521-070000- White Mountains of Inyo County- Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine 300 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely and chance of rain. A trace to no accumulation. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 40 to 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Colder. Accumulations are possible. Lows 25 to 35. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Windy. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through the day. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Snow level 6300 feet in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 40. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Accumulations are possible. Lows around 27. Chance of snow 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 38. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 29. Highs around 39. .VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 43. Lows 27 to 32. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 46. $$ CAZ520-070000- Owens Valley- Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha 300 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 68. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows 42 to 45. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust through the day. A trace to no accumulation. Highs around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow in the evening, then snow and rain likely after midnight. Accumulations are possible. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers and rain showers. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. Highs 50 to 53. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 56. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59. $$ CAZ522-070000- Death Valley National Park- Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Shoshone 300 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59 in the mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...around 62 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains... around 81 at Furnace Creek. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...around 63 at Furnace Creek. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs 43 to 46 in the mountains...around 73 at Furnace Creek. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Accumulations are possible. Lows around 35 in the mountains...around 55 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 46 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 34 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs 46 to 49 in the mountains...around 71 at Furnace Creek. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35 in the mountains... around 49 at Furnace Creek. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 52 in the mountains...around 72 at Furnace Creek. $$ CAZ523-070000- Western Mojave Desert- Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin 300 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 70 to 73. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 49 to 52. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 66. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with chance of rain showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 58. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 42. Highs 60 to 63. $$ CAZ524-070000- Eastern Mojave Desert- Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns 300 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 63. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows around 49. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with chance of rain showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 61. Chance of showers 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 43. Highs 61 to 64. $$ CAZ525-526-070000- Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin- Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction 300 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...around 70 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows 52 to 55 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley...around 61 near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 53 in Twentynine Palms...around 43 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 65 in Twentynine Palms...around 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 45 in Twentynine Palms...around 39 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs around 66 in Twentynine Palms...around 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 46 in Twentynine Palms...around 42 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. $$