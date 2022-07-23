CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, July 22, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022

CAZ519-232300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

Highs 84 to 89.

CAZ521-232300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

Highs 86 to 91.

CAZ520-232300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to

76. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 78.

Highs 99 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Highs

100 to 103.

CAZ522-232300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in the mountains...119 to 122 at

Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73 in the mountains...93 to

96 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72 in the mountains...

93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...114 to 117 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to

75 in the mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. Highs 92 to

95 in the mountains...113 to 116 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94 in the mountains...around

115 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

74 to 77 in the mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. Highs

94 to 97 in the mountains...116 to 119 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96 in the mountains...around 117 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-232300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 81.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 107. Lows

79 to 82.

CAZ524-232300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 82. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 98. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 83.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 85.

Highs 102 to 105.

CAZ525-526-232300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...

99 to 102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...

76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...96 to 99 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine

Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...94 to

97 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 85 in Twentynine Palms...around 78 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 103 in Twentynine Palms...around

98 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...99 to

102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107 in Twentynine Palms...around

101 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 85 to 88 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

