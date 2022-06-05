CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 4, 2022

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

CAZ519-052300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

Highs 86 to 91.

CAZ521-052300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

Highs 87 to 93.

CAZ520-052300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 92. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73.

Highs 100 to 103.

CAZ522-052300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in the mountains...109 to

112 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...86 to

89 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...110 to 113 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...

84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...113 to 116 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to

72 in the mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Highs 94 to 97 in

the mountains...115 to 118 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-052300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69. West winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. Highs

103 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 76.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 106 to 109. Lows 75 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

CAZ524-052300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 78.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 79.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83. Highs

around 110.

CAZ525-526-052300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms...93 to

96 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...66 to

69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...94 to 97 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 100 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine

Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs

106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...101 to 104 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine

Palms...around 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...around

105 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 82 in Twentynine

Palms...around 75 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 112 in Twentynine Palms...around

106 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85 in

Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 111 to 114 in Twentynine Palms...106 to 109 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

