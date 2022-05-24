CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, May 23, 2022

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

101 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

CAZ519-241100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

101 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, warmer. Highs around 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

56 to 61. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows

49 to 54. Highs 73 to 78.

CAZ521-241100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

101 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

49 to 54. Highs 74 to 79.

CAZ520-241100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

101 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

59 to 62. Highs around 90.

CAZ522-241100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

101 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...

75 to 78 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in the mountains...106 to 109 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62 in the mountains...

around 80 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...112 to 115 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...

82 to 85 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 91 in the mountains...

around 114 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 63 to

66 in the mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. Highs 89 to 92 in

the mountains...111 to 114 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 63 in the mountains...around 81 at Furnace

Creek.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87 in the mountains...around

108 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

56 to 59 in the mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek. Highs 85 to

88 in the mountains...106 to 109 at Furnace Creek.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...around

102 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-241100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

101 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows

around 70. Highs 99 to 102.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 93 to

96. Lows 64 to 67.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

CAZ524-241100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

101 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. Highs

101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 71.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 95 to 98.

Lows 69 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 65.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

CAZ525-526-241100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

101 AM PDT Tue May 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...91 to 94 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...95 to 98 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms...

around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76 in

Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 74 in Twentynine Palms...

around 65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 100 to

103 in Twentynine Palms...94 to 97 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Lows 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Clear, breezy. Lows around 70 in

Twentynine Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...92 to 95 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

