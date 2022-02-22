CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, February 21, 2022

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

111 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

CAZ519-221200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

111 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 9 to 19. West

winds 30 to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Patchy blowing dust. Highs 17 to 27. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 65 mph decreasing to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows 2 to 12.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 14 to 24. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 2 to 12. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Highs 39 to

44. Lows 17 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to

36. Highs 44 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 54.

CAZ521-221200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

111 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 26. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with slight chance of snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 26 to 36. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 11 to 21. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 21 to 31. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 18. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 38 to 43. Lows

18 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to

36. Highs 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56.

CAZ520-221200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

111 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 47. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 21 to 24. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 39 to 42. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 54. Lows

26 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

39. Highs 59 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

CAZ522-221200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

111 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 29 in the mountains...

43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 39 to 42 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. South

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 22 to 25 in the mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 35 to 38 in the

mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 20 to 23 in the

mountains...36 to 39 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 48 in the

mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. Lows 26 to 29 in the

mountains...around 40 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30 in the mountains...around

40 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...around 69 at

Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

38 in the mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. Highs 53 to 56 in

the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63 in the mountains...around 81 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-221200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

111 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

36 to 39. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

52 to 55. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 31 to 34. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 57. Lows

32 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 36.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 63. Lows

36 to 39.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69. Lows

39 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72.

CAZ524-221200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

111 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. A

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 57.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening. Lows 32 to 35. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

33 to 36.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 36.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 64. Lows

36 to 39.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

40 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

CAZ525-221200-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

111 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...around 40 around Yucca Valley. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 64 in

Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

36 to 39 in Twentynine Palms...31 to 34 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers in the morning. Highs 53 to 56 in

Twentynine Palms...46 to 49 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...29 to 32 around Yucca Valley. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59 in Twentynine Palms...around

54 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...32 to 35 near Joshua

Tree. Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 35 near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 67 in

Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 39 to 42 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

35 to 38 near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 72 in

Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 42 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76 in Twentynine Palms...around

71 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

CAZ526-221200-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

111 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 54 to

57. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 63. Lows 36 to

39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 41.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 68. Lows

40 to 43.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 73. Lows

43 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

