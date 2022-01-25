CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, January 24, 2022

_____

262 FPUS55 KVEF 250906

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

106 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-251200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

106 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 39. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 42. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 33.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of flurries after midnight.

Lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of flurries in the morning. Chance

of sprinkles through the day. Highs around 48.

$$

CAZ521-251200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

106 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 34. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 20 to 28. North winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 33. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 33.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51.

Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of sprinkles and flurries

after midnight. Lows around 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of flurries in the morning. Chance

of sprinkles through the day. Highs around 49.

$$

CAZ520-251200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

106 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 34. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of sprinkles after midnight.

Lows around 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ522-251200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

106 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...44 to

47 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 49 in the mountains...72 to 75 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30 in the mountains...

40 to 43 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 48 in the mountains...66 to 69 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 34 in the mountains...40 to

43 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 55 in the mountains...

around 73 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35 in the mountains...

around 40 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 56 in

the mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. Lows 36 to 39 in the

mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60 in the

mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs

around 55 in the mountains...around 72 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-251200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

106 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. North winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 37. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Highs

62 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

44. Highs 62 to 65.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 69. Lows 41 to

44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

$$

CAZ524-251200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

106 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 37. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 67. Lows around

40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

44. Highs 63 to 66.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 69. Lows 42 to

45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

$$

CAZ525-526-251200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

106 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42 in Twentynine Palms...

35 to 38 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...56 to

59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69 in Twentynine Palms...around

64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Highs

around 70 in Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to

46. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 73 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...66 to 69 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 44 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 66 near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather