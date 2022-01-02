CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 1, 2022

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1251 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-021200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1251 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 24. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to 37. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 27 to 37. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

39. Highs 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Lows

32 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 42.

$$

CAZ521-021200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1251 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 23. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 35. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 39. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

38. Highs 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

42 to 47.

$$

CAZ520-021200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1251 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 25. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 43. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 28. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 46. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs 54 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 57. Lows

36 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 53.

$$

CAZ522-021200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1251 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 26 in the mountains...33 to

36 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 38 in the mountains...55 to 58 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 28 in the mountains...

34 to 37 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40 in the mountains...around

60 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30 in the mountains...

around 40 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 46 in the mountains...around

61 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

39 in the mountains...41 to 44 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 50 in

the mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 55 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50 in the

mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. Lows 36 to 39 in the

mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-021200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1251 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 49. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 32. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ524-021200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1251 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 49. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 32. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

42. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 66. Lows 42 to

45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.

$$

CAZ525-526-021200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1251 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 33. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 50 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 65. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. Highs 65 to

68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66 in Twentynine Palms...around

62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

