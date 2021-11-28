CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 27, 2021 _____ 901 FPUS55 KVEF 280826 ZFPVEF Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 1225 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographical areas and may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/lasvegas and either (1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ519-281200- Eastern Sierra Slopes- Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal 1226 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 45 to 50. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 45 to 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 61 to 66. $$ CAZ521-281200- White Mountains of Inyo County- Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine 1226 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 43. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 61 to 66. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 60 to 65. $$ CAZ520-281200- Owens Valley- Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha 1226 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. North winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 52. Highs 73 to 76. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs 71 to 74. $$ CAZ522-281200- Death Valley National Park- Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Shoshone 1226 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains... 54 to 57 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65 in the mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains... 54 to 57 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65 in the mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 70 in the mountains... 84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek. $$ CAZ523-281200- Western Mojave Desert- Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin 1226 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 49. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 78. Lows 50 to 53. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74. $$ CAZ524-281200- Eastern Mojave Desert- Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns 1226 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 79. Lows 51 to 54. $$ CAZ525-526-281200- Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin- Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction 1226 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 53. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows 53 to 56. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather