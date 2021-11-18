CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

101 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

101 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 41 to

46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

51 to 56.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

101 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 38 to

43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

51 to 56.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

101 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47.

Highs 65 to 68.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69. Lows 44 to

47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Highs

64 to 67.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

101 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...

55 to 58 at Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 56 to 59 in the mountains...79 to

82 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace Creek.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...79 to

82 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...

around 60 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...around

81 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

45 in the mountains...53 to 56 at Furnace Creek. Highs 59 to 62 in

the mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 62 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Lows 43 to 46 in the

mountains...53 to 56 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43 in the

mountains...52 to 55 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in the

mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

101 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 73. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

70 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

69 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

101 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 73. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 53. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 73. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 75. Lows

51 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 74. Lows 49 to

52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 74. Lows

49 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

101 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 78 in

Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 53 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Highs

73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...69 to

72 near Joshua Tree.

