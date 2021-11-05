CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 4, 2021

_____

431 FPUS55 KVEF 050859

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

159 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-051100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

159 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 42. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered rain showers and

snow showers. Highs around 54. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 62.

Lows 39 to 44.

$$

CAZ521-051100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

159 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers and snow

showers. Highs around 55. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 61.

Lows 39 to 44.

$$

CAZ520-051100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

159 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows 45 to

48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers. Highs around

67. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 72.

Lows 46 to 49.

$$

CAZ522-051100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

159 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 in the mountains...

64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...89 to 92 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains...

62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in the mountains...89 to 92 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46 in the mountains...

61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64 in the

mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek. Lows 45 to 48 in the

mountains...60 to 63 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45 in the mountains...

around 60 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 63 in the

mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek. Lows 44 to 47 in the

mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 66 in

the mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. Lows 44 to 47 in the

mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-051100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

159 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53.

Highs 72 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 75. Lows

50 to 53.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 75.

$$

CAZ524-051100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

159 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 79. Lows 54 to

57.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55.

Highs 74 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 77.

Lows 51 to 54.

$$

CAZ525-526-051100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

159 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine

Palms and around Yucca Valley...75 to 78 near Joshua Tree. Lows

around 60 in Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57.

Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...73 to

76 near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...73 to 76 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 54 to 57.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 79 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 75 near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather