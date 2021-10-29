CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 28, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

131 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

131 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Lows

42 to 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers and snow

showers. Highs around 59. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

131 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

46. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers and snow

showers. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

131 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 75. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 72. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 74. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

131 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52 in the mountains...

66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...91 to 94 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...

66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in the mountains...90 to

93 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67 in the mountains...around 88 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49 in the mountains...

around 65 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66 in the

mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67 in the

mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 69 in

the mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66 in the mountains...around

87 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

131 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 56. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56.

Highs 74 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 78. Lows

53 to 56.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

131 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 57. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 59. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 56.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 79. Lows

55 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

55 to 58.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

131 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...

54 to 57 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 80 near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60 in Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 82 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 77 near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 84 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...76 to 79 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 56 to 59.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather