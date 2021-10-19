CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, October 18, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 59. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Snow showers likely and chance

of rain showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Significant

accumulations are possible. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 51 to 59. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 31 to 41. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to

48. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 59. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Snow showers likely and chance of

rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs around

53. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 41 to 44. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

52. Highs 75 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 71. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows 50 to 53. Highs around 70.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59 in the mountains...81 to 84 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...59 to

62 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 62 in the mountains...83 to

86 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...

63 to 66 at Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 66 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 in

the mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek. Highs 66 to 69 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows around 50 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek. Highs 61 to 64 in the mountains...83 to 86 at

Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 75. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 78. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 53 to

56. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 56.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 71.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 74. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 58.

Highs around 80.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 50 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 88 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...81 to 84 near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...

54 to 57 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 78 near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58 in Twentynine

Palms...around 54 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 83 in

Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

