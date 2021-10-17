CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

_____

767 FPUS55 KVEF 172027

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

126 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-172300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

126 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Patchy blowing

dust through the night. Colder. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds

30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph increasing to 65 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 36 to 46. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph becoming north 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

59 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

$$

CAZ521-172300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

126 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs 58 to 65.

$$

CAZ520-172300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

126 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 72 to

75. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust through the night. A

50 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 43.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 59 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs 73 to 76.

$$

CAZ522-172300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

126 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in the mountains...91 to

94 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...64 to

67 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...79 to

82 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...

56 to 59 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59 in the mountains...82 to 85 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows 44 to

47 in the mountains...59 to 62 at Furnace Creek. Highs 62 to 65 in

the mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 48 in the mountains...around 63 at

Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-172300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

126 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 46 to 49.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

62 to 65. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 83.

Lows 53 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

$$

CAZ524-172300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

126 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 64 to 67. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 82. Lows

53 to 56.

$$

CAZ525-526-172300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

126 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 50 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...66 to

69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 52 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...44 to 47 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Highs

around 80 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...74 to

77 near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...79 to

82 near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather