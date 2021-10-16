CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

205 FPUS55 KVEF 162001

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

101 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

CAZ519-162300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

101 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Chance of snow showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 30 to

40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 40 to 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

60 to 66.

CAZ521-162300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

101 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

58 to 66.

CAZ520-162300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

101 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 43. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs 70 to 73.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 79. Lows

49 to 52.

CAZ522-162300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

101 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in the mountains...90 to

93 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains...63 to

66 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in the mountains...92 to 95 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...80 to 83 at

Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43 in the

mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace Creek. Highs 59 to 62 in the

mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to

49 in the mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. Highs 63 to 66 in

the mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 72 in the

mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-162300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

101 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs 65 to 68. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. Highs

71 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55.

Highs 76 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83.

CAZ524-162300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

101 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

53 to 56. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 52. Highs 73 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows 53 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 85. Lows 56 to

59.

CAZ525-526-162300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

101 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 55 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 50 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 70 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53 in Twentynine Palms...

around 49 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 74 near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56 in Twentynine Palms...

around 52 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 84 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 80 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...

52 to 55 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 88 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...81 to 84 near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 60.

