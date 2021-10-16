CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021 _____ 205 FPUS55 KVEF 162001 ZFPVEF Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 101 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographical areas and may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/lasvegas and either (1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ519-162300- Eastern Sierra Slopes- Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal 101 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY... .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 40 to 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 56 to 61. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 60 to 66. $$ CAZ521-162300- White Mountains of Inyo County- Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine 101 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 54 to 59. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 58 to 66. $$ CAZ520-162300- Owens Valley- Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha 101 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY... .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 43. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs 70 to 73. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 79. Lows 49 to 52. $$ CAZ522-162300- Death Valley National Park- Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Shoshone 101 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in the mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in the mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40 in the mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...80 to 83 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43 in the mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace Creek. Highs 59 to 62 in the mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. Highs 63 to 66 in the mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 72 in the mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek. $$ CAZ523-162300- Western Mojave Desert- Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin 101 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs 65 to 68. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. Highs 71 to 74. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. Highs 76 to 79. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83. $$ CAZ524-162300- Eastern Mojave Desert- Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns 101 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 52. Highs 73 to 76. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows 53 to 56. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 85. Lows 56 to 59. $$ CAZ525-526-162300- Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin- Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction 101 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 55 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...around 50 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...around 70 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53 in Twentynine Palms... around 49 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 74 near Joshua Tree. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56 in Twentynine Palms... around 52 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 80 near Joshua Tree. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree... 52 to 55 around Yucca Valley. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...81 to 84 near Joshua Tree. 