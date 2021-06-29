CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, June 28, 2021

_____

803 FPUS55 KVEF 291001

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-292300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain showers and

slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 71 to

81. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of dry thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 76. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

52 to 62. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain showers. Highs 68 to 78. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Highs

86 to 91.

$$

CAZ521-292300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain showers and

slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to

88. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of dry thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows 58 to

68. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

showers likely and chance of dry thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 72 to 82. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 57 to 67. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain showers. Highs 74 to 84. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Highs

87 to 92.

$$

CAZ520-292300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of dry thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 99. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of dry thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 72 to 75. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 94. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 73. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 96. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 76.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 102. Lows

75 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Highs

100 to 103.

$$

CAZ522-292300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...around 120 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

94 to 97 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...112 to 115 at Furnace Creek.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70 in the mountains...92 to 95 at

Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...115 to

118 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to

76 in the mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. Highs 92 to 95 in

the mountains...115 to 118 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95 in the mountains...around

118 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76 in the

mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. Highs 94 to 97 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-292300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 99 to 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Highs 99 to 102.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82. Highs

104 to 107.

$$

CAZ524-292300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 96 to 99. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 79. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs 95 to

98. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85.

Highs 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 86. Highs

105 to 108.

$$

CAZ525-526-292300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...96 to 99 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...96 to 99 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine

Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...around 100 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 84 to 87 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...102 to 105 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 86 in Twentynine Palms...

around 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 102 near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 88 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca

Valley...101 to 104 near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather