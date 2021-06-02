CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 1, 2021 _____ 136 FPUS55 KVEF 020921 ZFPVEF Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 221 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographical areas and may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either (1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ519-022300- Eastern Sierra Slopes- Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal 221 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 81. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs 85 to 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 57 to 62. Highs 78 to 85. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 75 to 80. $$ CAZ521-022300- White Mountains of Inyo County- Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine 221 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs 86 to 91. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs 78 to 87. $$ CAZ520-022300- Owens Valley- Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha 221 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 73. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Highs 99 to 102. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. Highs 92 to 95. $$ CAZ522-022300- Death Valley National Park- Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Shoshone 221 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70 in the mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...119 to 122 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains... 89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Highs 93 to 96 in the mountains...115 to 118 at Furnace Creek. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...80 to 83 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 90 in the mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek. $$ CAZ523-022300- Western Mojave Desert- Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin 221 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 74. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 104. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 70. Highs 101 to 104. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 92 to 95. Lows 65 to 68. $$ CAZ524-022300- Eastern Mojave Desert- Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns 221 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. Highs 106 to 109. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 104. Lows 71 to 74. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 98. Lows around 70. $$ CAZ525-022300- Morongo Basin- Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, and Twentynine Palms 221 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...99 to 102 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...99 to 102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...99 to 102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...103 to 106 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...92 to 95 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. $$ CAZ526-022300- Cadiz Basin- Including Vidal Junction 221 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 107. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 107. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 79. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. Highs 105 to 108. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows 71 to 74. $$