CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 25, 2021

059 FPUS55 KVEF 260906

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

106 AM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-261200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

106 AM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 12 to 22.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 42 to 47. Lows 26 to 32.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 31.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

36. Highs 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53.

CAZ521-261200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

106 AM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 55. West winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 17 to 27. North winds

15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 43 to 48. Lows 27 to 32.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

35. Highs 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55.

CAZ520-261200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

106 AM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30. North winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 59. Lows 33 to 36.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

39. Highs 60 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.

CAZ522-261200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

106 AM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...

45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59 in the mountains...76 to 79 at

Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...72 to 75 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30 in the

mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 50 to 53 in the mountains...

70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...44 to

47 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 58 in the mountains...around 75 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36 in the mountains...

around 49 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55 in the mountains...around

74 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

39 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs 55 to 58 in

the mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-261200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

106 AM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 39. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 63. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

44. Highs 66 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

CAZ524-261200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

106 AM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs around 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. Highs 63 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

45. Highs 66 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

CAZ525-526-261200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

106 AM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...61 to

64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 42 to 45 in Twentynine

Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

around 64 in Twentynine Palms...around 57 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45 in

Twentynine Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 75 in

Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 45 to 48 in Twentynine Palms...40 to 43 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

