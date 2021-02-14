CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 13, 2021 _____ 430 FPUS55 KVEF 140911 ZFPVEF Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 111 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographical areas and may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either (1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ519-141200- Eastern Sierra Slopes- Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal 111 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 11 to 21. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 39. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 46. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 16 to 26. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 41 to 46. Lows 27 to 32. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Highs 50 to 55. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 32 to 37. Highs 50 to 55. $$ CAZ521-141200- White Mountains of Inyo County- Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine 111 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 17 to 27. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 43. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 52. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 43 to 48. Lows 28 to 34. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 51. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 36. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 33 to 38. $$ CAZ520-141200- Owens Valley- Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha 111 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 32. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 54. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 55 to 58. Lows 35 to 38. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 33. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs 63 to 66. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Highs 64 to 67. $$ CAZ522-141200- Death Valley National Park- Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Shoshone 111 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30 in the mountains... 49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 48 in the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains... 46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains... 49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 54 in the mountains...around 72 at Furnace Creek. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 33 in the mountains... around 47 at Furnace Creek. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 51 in the mountains... around 69 at Furnace Creek. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 32 in the mountains...around 43 at Furnace Creek. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 62 in the mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. $$ CAZ523-141200- Western Mojave Desert- Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin 111 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 42 to 45. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 65. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs 62 to 65. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Highs around 70. $$ CAZ524-141200- Eastern Mojave Desert- Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns 111 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 65. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 40 to 43. Highs 62 to 65. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Highs around 70. $$ CAZ525-526-141200- Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin- Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction 111 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 49 in Twentynine Palms...39 to 42 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 69 in Twentynine Palms... around 64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms...40 to 43 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...45 to 48 around Yucca Valley. Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...69 to 72 near Joshua Tree. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather