CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 10, 2021

049 FPUS55 KVEF 111021

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

221 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-120000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

221 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely and chance of rain

showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers and rain

showers after midnight. Snow accumulation generally 3 to 6 inches.

Snow level 7100 feet. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 35 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 33 to 43. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A 40 percent chance of

snow showers in the evening. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to

53. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. Highs

44 to 49.

CAZ521-120000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

221 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers and rain

showers after midnight. Lows 29 to 37. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers and

rain showers in the morning. Highs 41 to 51. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 39. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 41 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 32.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 38.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 50. Lows

33 to 38.

CAZ520-120000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

221 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 62. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around

40. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

39 to 42.

CAZ522-120000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

221 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...76 to

79 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40 in

the mountains...53 to 56 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to

57 in the mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

52 to 55 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...74 to

77 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...51 to 54 at Furnace Creek. Highs 55 to 58 in the

mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

42 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs 54 to 57 in

the mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 56 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Lows 39 to 42 in the

mountains...50 to 53 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-120000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

221 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around

50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 67. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing

to west 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows around 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46.

Highs 64 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 68. Lows

44 to 47.

CAZ524-120000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

221 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 43 to 46. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to west 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

44 to 47. Highs 66 to 69.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to

69. Lows 45 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 68. Lows

46 to 49.

CAZ525-526-120000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

221 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55 in Twentynine Palms...45 to

48 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...63 to

66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...44 to 47 around Yucca Valley. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 71 to 74 in Twentynine

Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows around 52 in Twentynine Palms...around 45 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 66 to 69 in

Twentynine Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...42 to 45 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to

72 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...65 to 68 near

Joshua Tree. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...43 to 46 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70 in

Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 49 to 52 in Twentynine Palms...43 to 46 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

