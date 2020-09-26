CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, September 25, 2020

195 FPUS55 KVEF 260916

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

216 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

CAZ519-262300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

216 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 68 to 78. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 64 to 74. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs 78 to

83.

CAZ521-262300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

216 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 72 to 82. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 49 to 59. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 68 to 78. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs 78 to

83.

CAZ520-262300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

216 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 89 to 92. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs around 90. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. Highs 91 to

94.

CAZ522-262300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

216 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 82 to 85 in the mountains...106 to

109 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...81 to

84 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 81 to 84 in the

mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...103 to 106 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 64 in the

mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek. Highs 85 to 88 in the

mountains...105 to 108 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-262300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

216 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 95. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 63 to 66. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 93 to 96. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs 95 to

98.

CAZ524-262300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

216 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 92 to 95. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs around

100.

CAZ525-526-262300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

216 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...93 to 96 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...93 to 96 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...90 to 93 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Highs 99 to

102 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...95 to 98 near

Joshua Tree.

