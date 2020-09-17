CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

240 AM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

CAZ519-172300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

240 AM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas of

smoke through the day. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 76. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. A 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

48 to 58. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 63 to 73. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 42 to 52. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

76 to 81.

CAZ521-172300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

240 AM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas of

smoke through the day. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 81. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 56. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

77 to 82.

CAZ520-172300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

240 AM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas of

smoke through the day. Haze in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 63 to 66.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. Highs

89 to 92.

CAZ522-172300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

240 AM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Haze and

areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 86 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...84 to 87 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in the mountains...around

110 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...

83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in the mountains...106 to 109 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 64 in the

mountains...80 to 83 at Furnace Creek. Highs 84 to 87 in the

mountains...106 to 109 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-172300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

240 AM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas of

smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs 96 to 99. West

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 95 to 98. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs

95 to 98.

CAZ524-172300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

240 AM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 99. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Highs

around 100.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

70 to 73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 99. Lows 69 to 72.

CAZ525-526-172300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

240 AM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...

around 100 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 100 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...95 to 98 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 73 to 76 in

Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

