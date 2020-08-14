CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 13, 2020

_____

402 FPUS55 KVEF 141000

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-142300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 83. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

75 to 85. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to

85. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows 69 to 74.

Highs 91 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 74.

Highs 91 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

$$

CAZ521-142300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

81 to 91. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 82 to 92. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 71.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99. Lows

69 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

$$

CAZ520-142300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 99 to 102. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 71 to 74. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 73 to 76. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110. Lows

79 to 82.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 108. Lows

around 80.

$$

CAZ522-142300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in the mountains...120 to 123 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 70 to 73 in the

mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 94 to 97 in

the mountains...122 to 125 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 75 in the mountains...

99 to 102 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 99 in the mountains...124 to

127 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows 79 to 82 in

the mountains...100 to 103 at Furnace Creek. Highs 101 to 104 in

the mountains...124 to 127 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in

the mountains...99 to 102 at Furnace Creek. Highs 100 to 103 in the

mountains...123 to 126 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-142300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 105 to 108. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 76 to 79. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs around 110.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 84. Highs

112 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84. Highs

112 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 82.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 110 to 113. Lows

81 to 84.

$$

CAZ524-142300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 105 to 108. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 79 to 82. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 106 to 109.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 83. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 84.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 112 to 115. Lows

83 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 84.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 111 to 114. Lows

83 to 86.

$$

CAZ525-526-142300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 111 to 114 in Twentynine Palms...105 to 108 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 86 to 89 in

Twentynine Palms...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 112 to 115 in

Twentynine Palms...106 to 109 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 90 in Twentynine

Palms...81 to 84 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 112 to 115 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...106 to 109 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 89 in Twentynine Palms...

around 84 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 113 to 116 in

Twentynine Palms...109 to 112 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 90 in Twentynine Palms...82 to 85 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather