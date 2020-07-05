CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

151 AM PDT Sun Jul 5 2020

CAZ519-051100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

151 AM PDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

Highs 87 to 92.

CAZ521-051100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

151 AM PDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

CAZ520-051100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

151 AM PDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows around

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. Highs

101 to 104.

CAZ522-051100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

151 AM PDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...116 to 119 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...89 to 92 at

Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...86 to 89 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 95 in the mountains...

114 to 117 at Furnace Creek. Lows 65 to 68 in the mountains...85 to

88 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72 in the

mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. Highs 95 to 98 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-051100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

151 AM PDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 103 to 106. Lows

70 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Highs

106 to 109.

CAZ524-051100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

151 AM PDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 104 to 107. Lows

73 to 76.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 110. Lows

76 to 79.

CAZ525-526-051100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

151 AM PDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...

71 to 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...101 to

104 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...101 to

104 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 110 in

Twentynine Palms...102 to 105 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 110 to 113 in

Twentynine Palms...105 to 108 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

