CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, June 8, 2020

_____

389 FPUS55 KVEF 090841

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

141 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-091100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

141 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs around 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Lows around 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

51 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs 78 to

84.

$$

CAZ521-091100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

141 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

52 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs 79 to 85.

$$

CAZ520-091100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

141 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 53. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs around 90. Lows

61 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 66. Highs 92 to 95.

$$

CAZ522-091100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

141 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...70 to

73 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in the mountains...100 to 103 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...81 to

84 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs around 90 in

the mountains...111 to 114 at Furnace Creek. Lows 63 to 66 in the

mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

60 in the mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Highs 83 to 86 in

the mountains...106 to 109 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58 in the mountains...around

78 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85 in the mountains...around 106 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...

81 to 84 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 90 in the mountains...

around 110 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-091100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

141 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 94 to 97. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 72.

Highs 99 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. Highs 96 to 99.

$$

CAZ524-091100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

141 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. Highs

102 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 67.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 98. Lows 66 to

69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

CAZ525-526-091100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

141 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...86 to 89 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...94 to 97 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 106 to 109 in

Twentynine Palms...101 to 104 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 108 in

Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 102 in

Twentynine Palms...93 to 96 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather