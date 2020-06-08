CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 7, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

206 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

CAZ519-082300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

206 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 55 to

60. Highs 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 56 to 61.

Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows 50 to

55. Highs 73 to 78.

CAZ521-082300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

206 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

76 to 81.

CAZ520-082300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

206 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 72 to 75. North winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 53. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 85. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 65.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 98. Lows

64 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

around 90.

CAZ522-082300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

206 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 68 in the mountains...92 to

95 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...70 to 73 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 78 in the mountains...100 to

103 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...76 to

79 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...109 to 112 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 62 to 65 in the

mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 90 in the

mountains...110 to 113 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65 in the mountains...

around 84 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 88 in the mountains...

around 110 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

60 in the mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Highs 83 to 86 in

the mountains...105 to 108 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-082300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

206 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 79. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 89. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. West winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs 99 to

102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

66 to 69. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 89 to 92. Lows

63 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

CAZ524-082300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

206 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 79. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 89. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 70 to 73. Highs

101 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

69 to 72. Highs 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 94 to 97. Lows

66 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

CAZ525-526-082300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

206 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 95 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...86 to 89 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...94 to 97 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 71 to 74 in Twentynine

Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs

104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to

74 in Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine

Palms...92 to 95 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101 in Twentynine Palms...around

95 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

