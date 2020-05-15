CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

236 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

CAZ519-152300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

236 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 57 to 67. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Chance of snow showers. Lows

around 52. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 42 to 52. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers and rain showers in

the morning, then snow showers and rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 56. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 41. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

CAZ521-152300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

236 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 67 to 77. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 71. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 44.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 58. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 42. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

64 to 70.

CAZ520-152300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

236 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 88. Northwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 84 to 87. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs around 80. Lows 53 to 56. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs around

70. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56. Highs

around 80.

CAZ522-152300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

236 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in the mountains...100 to 103 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58 in the mountains...around 80 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in the mountains...105 to

108 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 58 in the mountains...

around 80 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 80 in the mountains...

105 to 108 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 60 in

the mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Highs 79 to 82 in the

mountains...101 to 104 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain showers. Not as warm.

Highs around 65 in the mountains...around 87 at Furnace Creek.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48 in the mountains...

around 66 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...around 91 at

Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55 in the

mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. Highs 72 to 75 in the

mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-152300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

236 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 61 to 64.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

54 to 57. Highs 79 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

CAZ524-152300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

236 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 68. Highs

92 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59.

Highs 84 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

84 to 87.

CAZ525-526-152300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

236 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...84 to 87 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...59 to

62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97 in Twentynine Palms...around

90 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine

Palms...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98 in Twentynine Palms...around

90 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms...

around 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96 in Twentynine Palms...

around 87 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66 in

Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 89 to 92 in Twentynine Palms...81 to 84 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in

Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91 in Twentynine Palms...around

85 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

