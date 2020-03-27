CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 26, 2020

_____

621 FPUS55 KVEF 271000

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-272300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 27 to 37. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 24. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 29 to 39. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers and rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 30 to 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 31 to 36.

Highs 46 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.

$$

CAZ521-272300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 33 to 43. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

35 to 45. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers and rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 36 to 46. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 32 to 37.

Highs 48 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

62 to 67.

$$

CAZ520-272300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 35. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 56. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 57. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Highs 62 to

65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53. Highs

72 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52. Highs

73 to 76.

$$

CAZ522-272300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 49 in the mountains...72 to 75 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...around 50 at

Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

around 50 in the mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...

55 to 58 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 49 to 52 in the mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 39 to 42 in

the mountains...53 to 56 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45 in the mountains...

around 59 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...around

88 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 51 in the mountains...

around 64 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 73 in the

mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. Lows 49 to 52 in the

mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-272300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs

around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 39. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 64. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Highs 69 to

72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 83. Lows

54 to 57.

$$

CAZ524-272300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

61 to 64. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 85. Lows

around 60.

$$

CAZ525-526-272300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...36 to 39 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 70 in Twentynine Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52 in Twentynine

Palms...42 to 45 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...61 to

64 around Yucca Valley...65 to 68 near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...

around 45 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79 in Twentynine Palms...around

73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55 in Twentynine Palms...

around 50 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84 in Twentynine Palms...

around 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 61 in Twentynine

Palms...around 55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 89 in

Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather