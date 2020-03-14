CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CAZ519-142300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

226 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 34 to 44. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 31 to 41. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph increasing to

35 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 20 to 30. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 29 to 39. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers likely. Accumulations are

possible. Lows around 34. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 27. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

Highs 39 to 44.

CAZ521-142300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

226 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 42 to 52. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 26 to 36. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 46. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Accumulations are possible.

Lows around 34. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 29. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

44 to 49.

CAZ520-142300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

226 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 59 to 62. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then chance of snow showers and slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 56. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then rain showers and snow showers likely

after midnight. Accumulations are possible. Lows around 39. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers and rain showers likely in the morning,

then rain showers with snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 52. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the evening. Lows around 34. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 51. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

56 to 59.

CAZ522-142300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

226 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...

around 80 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...

55 to 58 at Furnace Creek. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...

76 to 79 at Furnace Creek. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 38 in the

mountains...52 to 55 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50 in the mountains...73 to

76 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 40 in the mountains...around

55 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Accumulations are possible. Highs around 49 in the mountains...

around 69 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 50 in the mountains...

around 70 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 37 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53 in the mountains...around

73 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...51 to 54 at Furnace Creek. Highs 52 to 55 in the

mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-142300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

226 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Highs 61 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 43 to 46. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 61 to 64. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 62. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with rain showers likely. Highs around 59.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 40 to 43. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 42. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Highs

63 to 66.

CAZ524-142300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

226 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 61 to 64. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 62 to 65. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows around 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 59. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 44. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 63. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

CAZ525-526-142300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

226 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70 in Twentynine

Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...

41 to 44 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...62 to

65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...

40 to 43 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...61 to

64 around Yucca Valley...65 to 68 near Joshua Tree. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 53 in Twentynine Palms...around 43 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 66 in Twentynine Palms...around 58 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 47 in

Twentynine Palms...around 39 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs around

63 in Twentynine Palms...around 56 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 46 in Twentynine Palms...around 39 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 in

Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 45 to 48 in Twentynine Palms...39 to 42 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

