CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 7, 2020

684 FPUS55 KVEF 081056

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

356 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

CAZ519-082300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

356 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 36 to 46. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows 22 to 32. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then

snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible.

Snow level 6800 feet. Highs 32 to 42. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Accumulations are possible.

Lows around 36. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Not as cool. Accumulations are

possible. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 34.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Lows

34 to 40.

CAZ521-082300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

356 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows 28 to 38. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then rain likely and chance of snow in the afternoon. Accumulations

are possible. Snow level 6700 feet. Highs 38 to 48. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Accumulations are possible.

Lows around 37. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Not as cool. Highs around 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 37.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

37 to 42.

CAZ520-082300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

356 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 59 to 62. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows

40 to 43. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 58. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Accumulations are possible. Lows

around 44. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs

around 63. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

43 to 46.

CAZ522-082300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

356 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...75 to 78 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40 in the mountains...52 to 55 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...

56 to 59 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs 50 to

53 in the mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Accumulations are possible. Lows

around 42 in the mountains...around 58 at Furnace Creek. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Warmer. Accumulations are possible. Highs around

60 in the mountains...around 78 at Furnace Creek. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 43 in the mountains...around 57 at

Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67 in the

mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek. Lows 44 to 47 in the

mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-082300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

356 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 64. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows around 51. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 68. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52. Highs

72 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

CAZ524-082300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

356 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 68. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 61 to 64. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows around 53. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 71. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 51 to 54. Highs 70 to 73. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows around 52. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

CAZ525-526-082300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

356 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...61 to

64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...41 to 44 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...63 to

66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 53 to 56 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...around

60 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows around 56 in Twentynine Palms...around 48 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 74 in Twentynine Palms...around

67 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 55 in

Twentynine Palms...around 47 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs around

74 in Twentynine Palms...around 68 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 54 in Twentynine

Palms...around 48 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 77 in Twentynine Palms...around 72 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56 in

Twentynine Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

