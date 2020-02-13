CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
136 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020
CAZ519-131200-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
136 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 54 to
59. Lows 36 to 41.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 58.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs
43 to 48. Lows 27 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 44.
CAZ521-131200-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
136 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 35. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Lows
36 to 41.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 61.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to
49. Lows 28 to 35.
CAZ520-131200-
Owens Valley-
Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
136 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 38. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 38. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows 41 to 44.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs
around 60. Lows 36 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.
CAZ522-131200-
Death Valley National Park-
Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
136 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...44 to
47 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...73 to 76 at
Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...44 to
47 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58 in the mountains...74 to 77 at
Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...
45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 65 in the
mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek. Lows 40 to 43 in the
mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67 in the
mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Lows 40 to 43 in the
mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to
55 in the mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. Lows 36 to 39 in
the mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-131200-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
136 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. North winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 75. Lows 43 to
46.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to
49. Highs 69 to 72.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Highs
62 to 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61.
CAZ524-131200-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns
136 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. East winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. Southwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 74. Lows 43 to
46.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around
50. Highs 69 to 72.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Highs
63 to 66.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.
CAZ525-526-131200-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
136 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43. North winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms and near
Joshua Tree...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 41 to 44. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms and near
Joshua Tree...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. Southwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 76. Lows 46 to
49.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to
53. Highs 72 to 75.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47 in
Twentynine Palms...39 to 42 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
