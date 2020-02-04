CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CAZ519-050000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 20 to 30. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 18. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cold. Highs 33 to 43. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

50 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Highs

40 to 50.

CAZ521-050000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 26 to 36. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

51 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Highs

43 to 51.

CAZ520-050000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 44. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 28. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 56. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows 41 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Highs

63 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. Highs

56 to 59.

CAZ522-050000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 36 to 39 in the mountains...60 to

63 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 27 in the mountains...35 to

38 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50 in the mountains...

64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...

44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 60 in the mountains...

around 80 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs 63 to 66 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64 in the mountains...around 78 at

Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs 60 to 63 in the

mountains...75 to 78 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 37 in the mountains...

around 47 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 51 in the mountains...around

68 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-050000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 46 to 49. North winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. Highs

69 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. Highs

69 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Highs

62 to 65.

CAZ524-050000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 44 to 47. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Highs

65 to 68.

CAZ525-050000-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

300 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 49 to 52 in

Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...42 to 45 around Yucca

Valley. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 31 to 34. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. Highs

70 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 72 in Twentynine Palms...

around 68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48 in

Twentynine Palms...41 to 44 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

CAZ526-050000-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

300 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 49 to 52. North

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 33 to 36. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. Highs

70 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. Highs

around 70.

