CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, January 31, 2020

_____

006 FPUS55 KVEF 011101

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-020000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Very windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder. Lows 10 to

20. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, colder. Highs 18 to 28. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Near steady temperature

around 14.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cold. Highs around 36.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Not as

cool. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 36 to

41.

$$

CAZ521-020000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Much colder. Lows 16 to

26. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, colder. Highs 24 to 34. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 20 to 25. Highs

34 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 49 to

54. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 35 to

40.

$$

CAZ520-020000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Patchy blowing dust in

the evening. Lows 26 to 29. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much colder. Highs 40 to 43. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 26 to 29. Highs

45 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 31.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 59 to

62. Lows 35 to 38.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

41 to 44.

$$

CAZ522-020000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66 in the mountains...80 to 83 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...49 to 52 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 60 to 63 in the mountains...81 to

84 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows around 30 in the

mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs 36 to 39 in the

mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 26 to 29 in the

mountains...around 40 at Furnace Creek. Highs 41 to 44 in the

mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 32 in the

mountains...35 to 38 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 50 in the

mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 39 in the mountains...around 45 at

Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 63 to

66 in the mountains...75 to 78 at Furnace Creek. Lows 39 to 42 in

the mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66 in the mountains...around 78 at

Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-020000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

71 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Patchy blowing

dust in the evening. Lows 34 to 37. West winds 35 to 45 mph

decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 35. Highs 50 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs around

70. Lows 41 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72.

$$

CAZ524-020000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 70 to 73. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Patchy blowing

dust in the evening. Lows 35 to 38. West winds 30 to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs 46 to 49. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 33 to 36. Highs

50 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 32.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 58.

Lows 34 to 37.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs around

70. Lows 40 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71.

$$

CAZ525-020000-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

300 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to

5 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy,

colder. Lows 40 to 43 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...

35 to 38 around Yucca Valley. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs 51 to 54 in Twentynine

Palms and near Joshua Tree...around 50 around Yucca Valley.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 36 to 39 in

Twentynine Palms...31 to 34 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 53 to 56 in Twentynine Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 49. Highs 70 to 73.

$$

CAZ526-020000-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

300 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 74 to 77. East winds up to 5 mph

increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Windy. Lows 41 to 44. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs 52 to 55. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 35 to 38. Highs

54 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather