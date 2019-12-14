CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, December 13, 2019

_____

642 FPUS55 KVEF 141022

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

221 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-150000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

221 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs 30 to 40. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

60 mph decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 14 to 24. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 22 to 32. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 17.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 24 to 34. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 19.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

Lows 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Lows

27 to 32.

$$

CAZ521-150000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

221 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 20 to 30. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to 37. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 37. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Lows

25 to 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Highs

41 to 46.

$$

CAZ520-150000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

221 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 53. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 33. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 29. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 45. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 33.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 33.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

32 to 35.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. Highs

50 to 53.

$$

CAZ522-150000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

221 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...66 to

69 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34 in the mountains...around

50 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 42 in the mountains...61 to 64 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30 in the mountains...

42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40 in the mountains...61 to 64 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 31 in the mountains...around 41 at Furnace

Creek.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 42 in the mountains...around 60 at

Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 31 in the mountains...around 41 at Furnace

Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 44 in the mountains...

around 61 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 32 in the mountains...

around 42 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 46 in the mountains...around

63 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36 in the

mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. Highs 46 to 49 in the

mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-150000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

221 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 59 to 62. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 53. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 36.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. Highs

53 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

55 to 58.

$$

CAZ524-150000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

221 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 63. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. North winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 56. Lows

36 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

55 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ525-526-150000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

221 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms...39 to

42 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms...52 to

55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...34 to 37 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39 in Twentynine Palms...

around 35 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60 in

Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 40 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

34 to 37 near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59 in Twentynine Palms...

around 55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41 in Twentynine

Palms...around 37 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61 in Twentynine Palms...around

57 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 63.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather