CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019

990 FPUS55 KVEF 290708

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1107 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

CAZ519-291200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1107 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 7 to 17. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs 13 to 23. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Near steady temperature

around 9. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow. Not as cold. Highs 19 to 29. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Accumulations are possible. Lows

15 to 25. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow with rain likely

in the afternoon. Not as cold. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Significant accumulations are possible. Highs around 36.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

likely and chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Significant accumulations are

possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.

Near steady temperature around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Lows

30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow. Highs around 40. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

CAZ521-291200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1107 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 11 to 21. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs 19 to 29.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 13.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 18 to 28. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Lows 15 to 25. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain likely in

the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 33. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 38. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

Highs 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Highs

38 to 43.

CAZ520-291200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1107 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 22 to 25. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning. Highs

34 to 37. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 19. West winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 38. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow

and rain likely after midnight. Snow level 4200 feet. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows 35 to 38. Highs 46 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39.

Highs 49 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Highs

49 to 52.

CAZ522-291200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1107 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 23 to 26 in the mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace

Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Chance of rain and slight chance of snow in the

morning. Highs 30 to 33 in the mountains...54 to 57 at Furnace

Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20 in the mountains...

36 to 39 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 30 in the mountains...53 to 56 at Furnace

Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Warmer. Highs around 40 in the mountains...55 to

58 at Furnace Creek. Lows 30 to 33 in the mountains...41 to 44 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs around

43 in the mountains...around 62 at Furnace Creek. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to

38 in the mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. Highs 44 to 47 in

the mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 44 in the mountains...around 63 at Furnace Creek. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 44 in the mountains...around

63 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-291200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1107 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of snow. Lows 32 to

35. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 44 to 47. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 47. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 33 to 36. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows 40 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs 55 to 58. Lows 41 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 57.

CAZ524-291200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1107 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 35 to 38. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Highs 46 to 49. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 49. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 42.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 63. Lows

42 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs around 60. Lows 43 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 59.

CAZ525-291200-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

1107 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain late in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 39 to

42 in Twentynine Palms...32 to 35 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs 52 to 55 in Twentynine Palms...42 to 45 around Yucca

Valley...46 to 49 near Joshua Tree. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in Twentynine Palms...

29 to 32 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 55 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...

46 to 49 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...35 to 38 around Yucca Valley. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs around 60 in Twentynine

Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

43 to 46 in Twentynine Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66 in

Twentynine Palms...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 45 to 48 in Twentynine Palms...41 to 44 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 62 in Twentynine Palms...around 58 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 46 in Twentynine Palms...around 41 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 62 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 58 near Joshua Tree.

CAZ526-291200-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

1107 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs

53 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 55. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64.

Lows 44 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

