CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 3, 2019

_____

643 FPUS55 KVEF 040956

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

156 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-041200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

156 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

$$

CAZ521-041200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

156 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

63 to 68.

$$

CAZ520-041200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

156 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 78. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs 74 to 77.

$$

CAZ522-041200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

156 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43 in the mountains...around

50 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...89 to 92 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...55 to 58 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...89 to 92 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46 in the mountains...

around 60 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49 in the mountains...

around 60 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in

the mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek. Highs 70 to 73 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-041200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

156 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 52. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 82. Lows 53 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Highs

around 80.

$$

CAZ524-041200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

156 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 53. North winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 84. Lows 54 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Highs

80 to 83.

$$

CAZ525-526-041200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

156 AM PST Mon Nov 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 54. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 54. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 87 in

Twentynine Palms...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 56 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine

Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

55 to 58.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather