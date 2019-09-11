CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

216 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

216 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

216 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

51 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69.

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

216 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs 94 to

97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 93 to 96. Lows

65 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79.

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

216 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in the mountains...100 to 103 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58 in the mountains...79 to 82 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...105 to

108 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...82 to

85 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 65 to 68 in the

mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 90 in the

mountains...109 to 112 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 66 in the mountains...

around 87 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89 in the mountains...around

111 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 64 in the mountains...around 84 at Furnace

Creek.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 83 in the

mountains...around 105 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57 in the mountains...

around 79 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74 in the mountains...around 97 at

Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

216 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. Highs 99 to

102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 74.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 86.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

216 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 73 to 76. Highs 101 to

104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

216 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...85 to 88 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...62 to

65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...90 to

93 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms...

66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...95 to 98 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine

Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs

105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 79 in Twentynine

Palms...around 72 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106 in Twentynine Palms...

around 100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 78 in Twentynine

Palms...around 68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101 in Twentynine Palms...

around 94 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 72 in Twentynine

Palms...around 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96 in Twentynine Palms...around

89 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

